SALTILLO – When next April rolls around, Internal Medicine and Pediatric Clinic (IMPC) of New Albany will open its second location in the Saltillo Medical Complex.
IMPC will anchor the 19,000-square-foot building that was most recently Todd's Big Star, which closed in April of last year. The practice will occupy more than 12,000 square feet, and the complex is offering spaces for lease ranging from 1,700 to 3,782 square feet.
Established in 2003, IMPC will offer a multitude of care, including board-certified internists and pediatricians who will provide services ranging from adult wellness exams, diabetes, hypertension, ADD/ADHD, high cholesterol, well child exams, urgent care services and more. The clinic will also offer in-house labs and x-rays.
"It was evident that the former use, after three iterations, was not the highest and best use for the facility," said Clay Short of TRI Inc. - Commercial, which is overseeing leasing for the Saltillo Medical Complex. "IMPC was looking for a location in Saltillo for a clinic, and we knew there was likely an off-market opportunity coming to redevelop and repurpose that retail box."
Short said the timing of the former grocery store's closure worked out well for both the clinic and the store's owners.
"We were able to contact the former grocer, relieve him of some lingering lease obligations, and secure the facility for IMPC Properties," Short said. "From there, it was as simple as putting a great team together to create a vision, plan and bring it to fruition. The result will be Saltillo's first significant cluster of medical uses. We are targeting providers of most medical specialties which could use a primary or satellite location."
Construction on the clinic has already begun. IMPC Clinic is scheduled to be completed in April. Short said the ancillary spaces in "shell" conditions should be ready by the end of the year for tenant finishes.
The Saltillo Medical Complex opened in May 2009 as a Piggly Wiggly. It closed a year later, then remained unoccupied for nearly two years when it opened as a Save-A-Lot. That venture proved unsuccessful as well and closed in 2018 before giving way to Todd's later that year.
The development team for SMC is comprised of IMPC Properties, which is the owner of the building; Clay Short of TRI Inc., developer and leasing; M&N Construction, general contractor; and Architecture South, design and planning.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.