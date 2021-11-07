TUPELO • Change is inevitable.
And Matt Robinson has come full circle in realizing, too, that the more things change, the more things stay the same.
As a skateboarding teen in Tupelo in the early 1990s, Robinson was front and center pleading with city leaders to build a skate park. He got that wish, finally, in 2004 with the assistance of the late Hank Boerner, who helped organize the Tupelo Skate Park Association. Fast forward to today, and he's the owner of Change, a skate shop "that's been on and off since 1996," Robinson said.
Change is located at 5339 Cliff Gookin Boulevard in Tupelo.
Complete with its own skate bowl, the shop also sells apparel, accessories, decks, trucks, wheels, pads, helmets and just about anything related to skateboarding. There's also an outdoor patio, and the space inside can be used for events and art shows.
It's just about everything a skater like Robinson could want.
"I graduated from Tupelo in 1994 but I probably started skateboarding 10 years earlier during the 'Back to the Future' craze," he said. "The only problem is, I could never quit doing it."
After working around several places in town, Robinson opened his first skate shop in downtown Tupelo in 1996.
"I opened back when downtown was a ghost town," he said. "It was good because it was a giant concrete playground after everybody got off work. Skateboarders interact with their environments in different ways than everybody else, and we got to enjoy that."
Two years later, he partnered with Nathan Strange, who was a professional wakeboarder, to open the Board's Nest. That was followed by TCB Sk8 Shop.
Robinson was, of course, instrumental in bringing the skate park next to the Oren Dunn Museum to fruition. The park got its funding from the North Mississippi Medical Center, the Tony Hawk Foundation, BancorpSouth, the United Way and the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau.
By 2008, Robinson had sold his shop, and Tupelo was without a shop for about seven years until he, his wife and children moved back in late 2019.
And while many things had changed over the years, much had not.
"Skateboarding people have always been the coolest people in the world," he said. "The cultural influence just got more pervasive on popular culture over that time, and I think it got seen less as a subversive street activity and more like something kids like to do, like being on the soccer team or something."
Robinson never lost his love and passion for the sport and was glad to see a skating culture as vibrant and alive as it has ever been.
"The community aspect of it is really the glue," he said. "Without a skateboard shop, you don't really have a clubhouse and a place for everybody to come together and get to know each other."
According to website SkateboardersHQ, skateboarding entered another golden age during the last five years, with the market expected to grow to $2.4 billion by 2025. The recent surge was fueled by the global pandemic, as many people wanted to start or get back into skateboarding.
As of 2018, only 44,1% of skaters were teenagers; a decade ago, teens represented 55% of skaters, which means more adults are going back into skating.
Of course, some of them — like Robinson — never stopped.
And while females represent just 10% of skaters, more girls are getting into skating.
"It's a welcome change in what used to be just a boys' club," Robinson said.
By his estimates, of every 10 skateboards Robinson sells, four of them go to girls. To continue to spur interest, Tuesdays are "girls night" skate nights to help build the community.
Because he's owned more than one skate shop over the years, choosing a name for his newest one in 2020 took a little creative thinking.
"The one thing that's constant is change, and I really liked that," he said. "And we're more than skate board shop, with the events we have and the art shows. We're focusing on the soft goods we have and the seasonal drops we'll get."
Change is opening a small pop-up shop inside The Mall at Barnes Crossing over the holidays to offer a small sampling of what the main store has to offer.
"I think it's important to understand what skate shop does in its retail sense," he said. "Of course, we supply skateboarding supplies, and we understand what you're looking for because we're all skate boarders. But in addition to that, skateboarding's influence on the broader culture everywhere. You can go to the big box stores and find skateboarding brands there, and that's something that's happened over the last 20 years."
As an independent skate shop, Change also has access to exclusive lines of products that the big box stores don't receive.
"We're one of two skate shops in the state to carry exclusives from big skate brands like Vans, New Balance and Dickies and smaller brands like Last Resort, Polar, Quasi, etc. There's a much larger community of people who appreciate that more than just people who ride skateboards," Robinson said. "There's music, art, architecture and travel that's all wrapped up in this broader culture was well. Riding a skateboard is just small part of it."