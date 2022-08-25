#19. Dollar Tree

- 2021 worldwide retail sales: $25.93B

- Number of U.S. stores in 2021: 15,857

- U.S. headquarters location: Chesapeake, Virgina

Dollar Tree Stores Inc. is a nationwide chain of discount stores, many of them offering every item for $1 before tax. Operating stores under the brands Dollar Tree, Dollar Bills, and Family Dollar, Dollar Tree came under fire in 2021 when it announced that prices for most items would rise to $1.25.

NEW YORK (AP) — Dollar Tree and Dollar General reported rising sales in the second quarter as four-decade high inflation drove more customers to bargain chain stores for everything from lightbulbs to groceries.

