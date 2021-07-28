TUPELO • John Lovorn, influential Tupelo businessman and founder of The Pace Group, has died.
Lovorn is largely known throughout the business community as the founder, chair and talent recruiter for The Pace Group, one of the nation’s leading executive search firms, which has placed many high profile executives in positions throughout the Tupelo area.
Among those recruited personally by Lovorn is Community Development Foundation CEO and President David Rumbarger, who has known Lovorn for nearly 40 years.
"He was a friend since I got in economic development in 1984, a mentor and confidant," Rumbarger said. "He had great instincts and insights."
Before founding The Pace Group in 1993, Lovorn was vice president and principal of the PHH Fantus Group in Chicago, another executive search firm. He also served as vice president of Jesco Inc.
Lovorn also was a prolific public speaker who spoke on the topic of economic development in more than 25 states. He is also the author of “100 Do’s and Don’ts for Economic Development.”
He leaves behind a wife, Elaine, and two children, Carley and Barrett. According to his bio on The Pace Group’s website, he was avid fan of college sports, swimming, geography trivia and the Tennessee Titans.
"He loved his family and his beloved Tupelo," Rumbarger said. "He was kind of a one-and-only."
Former Tupelo Mayor Glenn McCullough Jr., who also was the executive director of the Mississippi Development Authority from 2015 to 2020, said Lovorn was a dear friend of his family and would be missed.
"John loved his family, God and Tupelo," McCullough said. "His energy, intellect and people skills enabled him to excel professionally."