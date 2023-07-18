TUPELO – Sarah Busby was ready to have her own business, and she found the franchise that fit exactly what she was looking for not only as an entrepreneur, but also as a customer looking for a similar experience.
She is now a franchisee for L.A. Bikini, a hair removal boutique that uses a sugar paste instead of wax. Located in Barnes Crossing Plaza at 4340 Mall Drive next to Beales Outlet and in the former Oreck Vacuum location, it is set to open July 30.
Busby's work experience led her to pursue opening the franchise.
After several years in business sales for Verizon and leasing for two malls, The Mall at Barnes Crossing in Tupelo and a mall in Mobile, Alabama, Busby did a lot of traveling and met many small business owners.
"I really enjoyed working with them and saw myself opening my own business one day," she said.
She and her husband explored countless franchises but couldn't find one.
"Nothing really quite fit," she said. "But traveling to Mobile, I discovered an L.A. Bikini and became a customer. I had no idea it was a franchise, but I love the feel of the business, the products, the people ... I love my experience there."
But it took a little longer to launch her business plan.
The COVID pandemic ensued, and Busby wasn't able to travel to her second home (Mobile) for the L.A. Boutique treatments, so she started looking for a similar experience to it but couldn't find one. She had to travel to Birmingham, Memphis or Jackson if she wanted to do so.
Busby discovered she could be a franchise owner for L.A. Bikini, and she moved to become a franchisee in December 2021.
"I signed our franchise agreement in March 2022, and it's been a long road to get here, but we can see the finish line," she said.
As for the L.A. Boutique method of hair removal, there are some differences and they all have to do with the client's comfort.
"It's similar to traditional wax, but differences are that the sugar paste goes on the skin at room temperature instead of hot; it doesn't adhere to the skin, so it's not going to remove the top layer of skin; and then it removes hair in the direction of hair growth instead of against, so there's lessening of the chance of in-gown hairs and rashes after the treatment," Busby said.
The sugar paste is all natural, composed of sugar, water and lemon juice.
The L.A. Boutique in Tupelo will initially employ two full-time "sugarists" and another part-time sugarist, a part-time front desk employee, and of course, Busby as owner/manager.
"As we grow, we'll be able to add more sugarists," Busby said. "We have a total of six stocked rooms and the potential for one more."
The time for hair removal using the sugaring process varies, Busby said. It could take up to an hour for a full leg to 15 minutes for an underarm.
While geared toward women, L.A. Boutique also is open to men.
"Our most popular treatment for men is chest and back, but we offer everything but bikini for men," Busby said.
As for bald me, they're out of luck.
"A lot of men ask about heads, but we don't have that in our system yet," Busby said. "We'll have to figure that out."
As for women, L.A Boutique can remove hair from the eyebrows down to the toes.
Busby said her franchise boutique will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. It will be closed on Sundays.
Updates are provided on the store's Facebook page at L.A. Bikini-Tupelo
