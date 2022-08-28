Congress Insulin

Insulin is displayed at Pucci's Pharmacy in Sacramento, Calif., July 8, 2022. The recent passage of legislation that would limit the cost of insulin for Medicare patients has renewed hope for advocates pushing for Congress to do more. 

 Rich Pedroncelli I AP

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WASHINGTON • Years before he came to the Senate, Raphael Warnock spent time bedside with Georgia residents suffering from the long-term effects of diabetes, a condition made worse by limited access to life-saving drugs like insulin.

Biz Buzz with Dennis Seid

Biz Buzz with Dennis Seid

  • Get the latest local and national business news from Daily Journal Business Editor Dennis Seid in this exclusive Facebook group.

Newsletters

Recommended for you

Load comments