Tipping Fatigue

X-Golf manager J.W. Park, left, helps Ashley Moreno to check out at X-Golf indoor golf in Glenview, Ill., Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Tipping fatigue, it seems, is swarming America as more businesses adopt digital payment methods that automatically prompts customers to leave a gratuity. 

 Nam Y. Huh I AP

NEW YORK — Across the country, there's a silent frustration brewing about an age-old practice that many say is getting out of hand: tipping.

Newsletters