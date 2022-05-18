TUPELO • It took 22-year-old Cailee Yielding of Fulton two weeks and eight different attempts to find a type of baby formula her 3-month-old daughter, Charleigh Kathryn, could eat.
Born with a lactose allergy, Charleigh Kathryn can only stomach a specific type of formula: Enfamil Sensitive. When Yielding discovered this, she bought two cans from her local Walmart.
When her supply began running low, Yielding ran to Walmart for more. But there wasn’t any.
It was the same situation in the next Walmart she checked. And the one after that. Four stores in four counties, all out.
“By the grace of God, one of my best friends ended up having a small can that could get us through until I could find some more about three counties away in Alabama,” Yielding said.
It was a terrifying situation facing parents nationwide. In February, Abbott Nutrition, maker of Similac baby formulas, was forced to recall its infant formulas and halt production at its Michigan formula plant — the largest in the U.S. — after receiving reports of serious bacterial infection cases in four infants.
Since then, the plant has remained shut while the Food and Drug Administration conducts an investigation into the source of the illness. The effect of that shutdown has been a shortage of baby formula on store shelves across the United States, leaving many parents to wonder how they’re going to feed their children.
Plant shutdown has pronounced impact on Mississippi
While baby formula is out of stock in about 43% of stores nationwide according to Datasembly, it’s even higher in Mississippi, at 48.4%. That’s especially problematic for the state, which ranks the highest in the nation with low-income families relying on baby formula.
While the total number of infants either partially or fully formula fed is just under 19,000 statewide, the percentage – 96.7% – exceeds the rest of the country. Additionally, more than 31% of breastfed infants are supplemented with formula before six months of age.
Those numbers present a challenge for retailers.
Despite stores having empty spots and bare shelves for formula, there is some formula available – but it’s not necessarily what parents want or need most.
Case in point: Enfamil’s Gentlease. The mix is in high demand and almost impossible to find.
The reason? Gentlease eases fussiness, gas and crying within 24 hours according to its manufacturer, who says it is the most recommended brand for gassy and fussy babies among pediatricians recommending a brand.
Brooks Davis, the owner of Brooks Grocery in Tupelo and Iuka, said his stores have most formulas in stock for now, except for Enfamil’s Gentlease.
“We’re having trouble getting it,” he said. “So far, we’ve been able to get the rest, but they’re going fast. We’re getting formula four times a week, but bingo, it’s gone.”
Brooks in Tupelo ordered 120 units of every available formula, plus 150 Gentlease canisters, but what will actually be delivered remains to be seen.
“I ordered 10 cases of Gentlease last Wednesday and got them Friday, and they were all gone within an hour,” said Tyler Tollison. “We turned around and ordered 75 more but got none.”
Davis said his wholesaler is getting its orders from formula manufacturers reduced by 80% as the nationwide squeeze on supply drags on.
And manufacturers can’t send what they don’t have themselves. Enfamil’s website is out of stock on Gentelease. A 19.9 ounce can on the website lists for $31.99, a 27.7-ounce can cost $40.99 and a case of six 12.4-ounce cans costs $100.
Even at Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, can’t flex its muscle to get more formula. A 27.7-ounce can of Gentlease lists for just under $36 on the company website, but they are unavailable at any store in Northeast Mississippi.
And Amazon? The online giant with warehouses across the country is out of stock on Gentlease as well as some other formulas.
“We’re all having the same problems,” said Todd’s Big Star manager Patrick Verner. “What I’ve found is that is takes several months for a supply chain issue to work itself out. The plant shut down at the worst time.”
Low-income families hit hard by shortage
Across the U.S., some 1.2 million infants are in the federal WIC program, formally known as the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.
About half of the infant formula in the U.S. is bought by those using WIC benefits, which allow them to get the formula for free but restricts what type, size and brand they can select.
Each state has a contract with a single manufacturer, with Abbott Nutrition, the maker of Similac, the exclusive provider to about half of infants in WIC.
Mississippi is contracted with Enfamil, which is made by Reckitt.
In Mississippi, to be eligible for WIC, a woman, infant, or child must meet the income guidelines and be at medical or nutritional risk. Low iron levels in the blood (anemia), underweight, overweight, or poor diet are typical examples. A nurse or nutritionist will determine if an applicant is eligible for the WIC program.
If a person receives TANF, Food Stamps or Medicaid, he or she automatically meet WIC income guidelines.
For Mississippi parents eligible for WIC, guidelines require them to receive Enfamil for non-breastfed infants. That includes Enfamil Premium Infant, Enfamil Prosobee, Enfamil Gentlease and Enfamil A.R. (all iron-fortified).
WIC recipients can get six to 10 cans of formula a month, and with Mississippi contracted with Enfamil, that puts pressure on supply and demand.
Last Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said that since February, it has been providing waivers to states to give parents using WIC benefits a wider array of options – if they can find other brands on the shelves and their babies can easily switch formulas.
The waivers allow families to buy alternate container sizes, including those that exceed typical maximums, and forms of formula, as well as to buy alternate brands without doctors’ notes. Parents are able to get liquid concentrate or ready-to-eat formula, rather than just powdered.
Liz Sharlot, communications director for the Mississippi Department of Health, said the agency met with USDA officials to determine the options available.
“While participants of the WIC Program now obtain formula from signed up vendors like grocery stores and pharmacies, the WIC staff is communicating with manufacturers and wholesalers to learn more about where shortages exist,” Sharlot said in an email. “WIC is advising participants to continue to use the participant complaint process when issues occur; and it is following up and providing additional information when possible.”
Sharlot added that because of the Similac voluntary recall, “the state and nation are experiencing shortages in standard and medical formulas for infants. Parents should consult with their pediatrician for advice on how best to feed your infant.”
‘I would love to help any mom in need’
Weeks into the formula shortage, Yielding still struggles to find food for her daughter to eat.
Recently, she visited seven different stores over two days hunting for Enfamil Sensitive. She didn’t find a single can. After contacting Enfamil directly, she learned there wasn’t any within a 75-mile radius of Fulton.
Yielding said she’s been getting by with the help of family and friends, who have been shipping her the formula she needs from out of state. She’s also been on Facebook, speaking out about the issue and trading with other mothers.
There are plenty of moms out there, like Yielding, who had to try multiple formulas before finding the right one for their baby. And they’re all happy to help one another out.
“We just kind of trade back and forth,” Yielding said. “Kind of like baseball cards.”
Now, she’s a part of a network of moms on the lookout for many types of formula. She either gives these to moms in need or trades them for formula she can use.
Yielding’s goal is to continue being “an advocate for moms who can not buy formula, who constantly go into stores and are brokenhearted.” She encourages local moms to contact her via Facebook if they’re searching in vain for formula they need, or if they have formula they aren’t able to use.
“I would love to help any mom in need,” Yielding said. “Because I do have resources who are very gracious to me and who have helped me, and I want to pass that along.”