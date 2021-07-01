FULTON • Itawamba County will celebrate its designation as an official Mississippi Main Street community on July 21 at 11 a.m.
“Itawamba County's commitment to its people, history, and growth is evident by their decision to join the Mississippi Main Street Association," said Thomas Gregory, MMSA State Coordinator. "The MMSA team looks forward to working with Itawamba Main Street to develop a plan for future growth, preservation, and economic vitality."
The public is invited to a reception before the designation ceremony at Itawamba Community College in the Student Service Banquet Room.
"We chose to apply for the designated community program because our county shares the same mission as the MMSA," said Romona Edge, Board President of the Itawamba County Development Council. "Itawambians have admiration and are involved in their communities and county. We strive for a growing economy to improve the quality of life for all residents."
Speakers at the designation will include the mayors of all three municipalities in Itawamba County: Emily Quinn, Mayor of Fulton; Matt Fennell, Mayor of Mantachie; and Robert Don Whitehead, Mayor of Tremont. Additional speakers will be Chris Chain, MMSA Board President; Chance McDavid, Director of Asset Development Division, Mississippi Development Authority; Romona Edge, President of ICDC; Thomas Gregory, MMSA State Coordinator; and Vaunita Martin, Executive Director of Itawamba Main Street.
"We have committed to raising the bar for economic competitiveness for Itawamba County through our partnership with Mississippi Main Street," said Martin "Over the next four years, our municipalities will be working together to enhance communities in every way possible."
"Creating greater curb appeal will set the stage for growth in businesses, residents, and tourism," Martin said . "We look forward to assisting our municipalities with this effort and applaud their commitment to ensuring sustainable growth, forever changing the landscape for future generations in Itawamba."