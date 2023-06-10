TUPELO – After 18 years, Britt Caldwell is closing the doors on his J Britt Lighting and Interiors store on McCullough Boulevard — but that doesn't mean the business is going away.
J Britt Lighting — minus the "Interiors" part — will continue online and business will continue more or less uninterrupted.
"We are rightsizing to thrive and survive in a future form to be determined, and in another location to be determined," said owner Britt Caldwell, who opened the store at its present location in May 2005. "It's about picking a lane and thriving in that lane."
That lane is a tight focus on lighting, the business' bread-and-butter.
And to prepare for a closing sale that starts Thursday at 9 a.m., the store will be closed until then.
"Everything in the store will be up to 70% off from wall to wall," said Margaret McCollough, operations manager for J Britt Lighting. Even store fixtures and furniture will be for sale.
Customers who have placed orders will receive their products, and they'll also be able to find products at jbrittlighting.com and the J Britt Lighting Facebook page. The selections will be pared down, however, as Caldwell and his team concentrate on the bestselling items.
"Instead of having 50 chandeliers, we'll maybe have 15," McCollough said.
A major driver of the decision to close the brick-and-mortar store has been the success of Taste and See, the commercial design and consulting business initially created with the restaurant industry in mind. Now Taste and See has a growing retail client with dozens of stores.
"We've got that national franchise account that could add as many as 50 stores in the next year, and we'll have a hand in all of them," Caldwell said. "There's another major local client that's also adding additional locations we're working with. And we're working with a church in Pennsylvania."
Currently Taste and See is working in 10 states.
As for J Britt Lighting, the move away from interiors will streamline operations.
"Our lamp repair, lamp shade, lamp mounting and lamp making, custom designing — all that might be an opportunity as a business for someone," Caldwell said. "Somebody maybe looking for a creative outlet might be interested in it."
"Or it may be an established business who might be interested and integrate it in their business," McCollough said.
Caldwell expects a big response to the closing sale, and a team of advisers has been helping coordinate it.
And the sale involves more than what's hanging from the ceiling or sitting on the sales floor.
"What could be fun is that we have hundreds of items that ultimately could have been a custom lamp or light that is unmade," Caldwell said. "Reclaimed wood, timbers, etc., – hundreds of items for sale."
And customers could still have J Britt Lighting make a custom lamp or light.
"We're still making, storing and labeling lights for our customers just like we've always done," Caldwell said. "They can be delivered to job sites like always."
McCollough said there will be no gap in how J Britt runs between the closing of the current store and the opening of the new store, whenever that will be.
"Everything's going to continue as normal," she said, adding that she expects a seamless transition.
"To be clear, it's not a going-out-of-business sale," Caldwell said. "We're excited, and we know it's the right move ... stay tuned to see what's next."
