TUPELO - One of two planned Jack's restaurants in Tupelo is opening next month.
A company spokesperson said the Jack's under construction on West Main Street is scheduled to open in mid-January.
In July, the Daily Journal reported that the Birmingham, Alabama-based restaurant chain was building at the former MAP Sound and Video on West Main, and had selected another site in east Tupelo. The address for that location is 791 E. Main. No work has been done on that site yet, however.
It’s a return to Tupelo for the chain. Jack’s was previously on South Gloster Street, but closed in the late 1970s/early 1980s. It was replaced by Payless Shoes, which in turn was replaced by Checkers this year.
Jack’s was founded in 1960 in Homewood, Alabama as a walk-up hamburger stand that sold 10-cent sodas, 15-cent fries and 20-cent shakes.
Now a sit-down fast-food restaurant, Jack’s menu has added breakfast plates and biscuits; grilled and fried chicken sandwiches; fried chicken and chicken tenders; salads; and apple pie and ice cream to go with its shakes on the dessert menu.
The company has nearly 180 locations in the Southeast, covering Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi and Georgia.
Jack’s currently has three locations in Mississippi – Columbus, Corinth and Iuka.
According to Restaurant Business, Jack’s generated $163.3 million in U.S. system sales in 2018, an increase of 7.1% from the previous year.