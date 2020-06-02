Jack's Family Restaurants has long been planning to build two locations in Tupelo, and the Birmingham, Alabama-based restaurant chain is following through on that promise.
It opened its first location on West Main Street earlier this year, and preliminary plans were to open another on East Main Street.
However, those plans have changed, and instead, it will build on South Gloster Street in a very familiar location.
The newest location sits between Connie's Fried Chicken and Captain D's.
Currently, the location is empty; it was most recently El Mezquite, but closed earlier this year.
The site has been home to seven restaurants since 2014. Prior to El Mezquite, it was Cajun Seafood & Grill
In April 2014, it was CH Tenders Place, following what had been Los Potrillos. That was followed by Sabor Es Mexico for a few months in early to spring 2015. Then Came Sam’s Southern Eatery & Seafood in October 2015 until about a year later. It was then followed by Bella Italy in December 2016. It closed about a year later, and then Cajun Seafood Grill opened in 2018, then closing a few months later.
There's no timeline for when the Jack's will open yet, but it will be razing the property and constructing a new building.
Jack's also has 151 locations, including Amory, Corinth and Iuka in Northeast Mississippi. There's also a location in Columbus.
Jack’s was founded in 1960 in Homewood, Alabama as a walk-up hamburger stand that sold 10-cent sodas, 15-cent fries and 20-cent shakes.
Onex Partners, a Canadian-based equity firm, bought Jack's in 2015 for $234 million. Onex sold Jack's last August for an undisclosed sum to an undisclosed buyer.
Onex said it will have received $835 million in proceeds from the transaction, including the sale price and $106 million in dividend distributions. That’s 3.6 times its original investment.