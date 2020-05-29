TUPELO – J.C. Penney is reopening its location at The Mall at Barnes Crossing on Wednesday, June 3, followed by Sephora on Friday June 5.
There have been some fears about J.C. Penney reopening, as the retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week.
The retailer has reopened about a third of its stores, or 304 locations, and nearly 500 are expected to reopen by June 3, said Jim DePaul, the company’s executive vice president of stores, in a statement on Thursday.
On another note, J.C. Penney will begin going-out-of-business sales at certain stores within weeks, an attorney for the company said at a court hearing Thursday.
The company will close 242 stores permanently through its Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring plan, leaving it with about 600 remaining locations.
Those store closings are expected to be identified next Thursday in a bankruptcy court filing, followed by a hearing on June 11.