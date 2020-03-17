TUPELO – Jimmy John's and Renasant Bank have partnered to help feed kids during the extended break due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Franchise owners Carolyn and Pat Brownson are taking donations to cover the cost of a sandwich and chips combo that will go to nearly 150 kids. The Tupelo Lee County Hunger Coalition will distribute the food.
Jimmy Johns is asking donations of $4 that will cover the cost of the lunch; for every donation, Jimmy Johns and Renasant will match it.
A $20 donation for example, will purchase 10 sandwiches.
The idea came to life over the weekend when the Brownsons talked about what they could do to help feed the kids.
"I spoke to the hunger coalition, and they came back with a number, and it was way more than I had prepared for," Carolyn said. "I felt really bad I could only do 'x,' but the next day I called Lewis Marascalco at Renasant and told him I had figured out a way we might be able to do it. He was right on it and said they would support it."
Jimmy Johns will be making sandwiches at cost for as long as the money lasts and as long as donations continue.
"At $4, we're not making any money at all, which wasn't the point anyway," Carolyn said. "We just wanted to help feed hungry children."
Customers can make donations at the store at the drive through – the lobby is closed – and each transaction is entered. Jimmy Johns and Renasant will then match each one.
"As of this morning, we had more than 400 lunches, which is enough for the rest of the week," Carolyn said. "People are showing an outpouring of love."