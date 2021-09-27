Jimmy's Seaside Burgers & Wings is expanding into the lot next to its current location on South Gloster Street in front of Walls. MasterCraft Builders of Booneville is the general contractor of the project.
TUPELO • Seven years after opening in the food court at The Mall in Barnes Crossing and five years after moving to a standalone location, Jimmy's Seaside Burgers & Wings is expanding for the third time.
Owner Rico Gray is moving from his current spot on South Gloster Street in front of Walls to a larger location nearby — the empty lot adjacent to his restaurant now, in what was once a McDonald's.
Gray said the new Jimmy's Seaside be larger and will remain a drive-through only, but will have some outside seating. In addition, preliminary construction blueprints show an awning around parts of the new building as well.
A couple of permits and inspections have to be done before construction can start, but it Gray hopes it won't be too long.
The restaurant opened as Jimmy's Seaside Fries in The Mall at Barnes Crossing in 2014, selling a variety of fries and burger sliders. He then got the OK from Jimmy's corporate office to change the name and to add items to his menu, and he moved to his current location two years later in 2016.
Before it was transformed into Jimmy's Seaside Burgers and Wings, the building sat empty on the corner of Lumpkin and West Main streets for three years after having been moved from South Gloster Street between what was then McAlister’s Deli and BancorpSouth. Over the years, the building has been a string of restaurants, including Chips and Salsa, Peggy’s Place and Guthrie’s Chicken Tenders. But it got its humble start as the first Krystal restaurant in Tupelo in 1992.
The new location for Jimmy's will go where a McDonald's stood until 2011, when it was demolished. It was replaced by a new McDonald's at the corner of Eason Boulevard and U.S. Highway 45.