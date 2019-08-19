What can your bank do to help with your healthcare? A lot more than you might think. Although bankers should never be confused with doctors, health care or medical professionals for helping with your actual care, their ability to help you find cures to pay for your healthcare and potentially avoid financial hardship is very important.
A recently released report by the American Public Health Association noted that two-thirds of people who file for bankruptcy cite medical issues as the key contributor. The research also showed that, no matter your politics on the matter, the implementation of the Affordable Care Act has not improved the financial impact on medically inducted bankruptcies. It’s fairly obvious that having a solution to medical expenses is a very important part of any healthy budget.
Back to the start, how can your bank help with your healthcare? Let’s get the obvious out of the way. Many banks offer both health and life insurance services for individuals and businesses. It gets into further Captain Obvious territory that it is wise to shop around for the best deal for you, especially if your employer doesn’t offer health insurance or if you are a business owner and need to self-insure. Thus if you are in the market for healthcare, you need to shop around and find the best yet most affordable care for you and your family or employees. This should be a no-brainer. Once your insurance is covered, what else can you do planning-wise to keep your costs down?
Many banks offer Health Savings Accounts or HSAs. These accounts act like an individual retirement account or IRA for health savings and can be used to help offset deducible costs, medical related expenses and might even be funded by your employer. It carries with it certain tax benefits and, unlike flexible spending accounts, HSAs do not have to be used fully in a single year. So if you have little or no health related expenses outside of your monthly insurance payment, your HSA will sit and grow. In addition, it is portable should you change jobs. HSAs, if you have the money to fund it, are a great short term and long term funding plan to cover costs outside of your insurance plan.
However, if you want to get even more granular with your smaller health care costs, you should look for banking rewards programs that have various health expense benefits. In full disclosure, my employer, Renasant, offers a Rewards Extra account that provides discounts on certain prescription costs, eye care purchases, hearing aids and more through a mobile app. It might be worth your time and money to check with your bank on what benefits they offer for health care expenses with their checking or savings account(s) and, if they do not, find a bank that does. Every little bit of savings helps.
In review, shop your insurance, use funding alternatives such as HSAs to offset costs, and lessen the blow of smaller expenses with checking add-ons from your bank.
When it comes to your care, see a doctor. When it comes to finding a prescription to help pay for it, you might want to check with your banker. n