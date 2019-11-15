In thinking about some advice to add in a business column within a Top 40 under 40 edition, I decided that it’s probably more important to hear from someone still under 40 or, in this case, both still under 30. Thus for this month’s column, I’ve subbed in two great young professionals, Ashley Gambrel and Emily Wright, that both work on our marketing staff at Renasant. So Ashley and Emily, give some advice to the young folks out there.
Ashley and Emily:
“Millennials are now entering the job market at an increasing rate making up more than 35% of today’s workforce. Whether you’re fresh out of school or you have been a part of the workforce for a couple of years, we all can agree that it can be a little intimidating.
Here are a few tips to help anyone who is new to the workforce or looking to grow professionally (like us).
• First, set a specific goal and stick to it. Career plans can get diverted and digressed, but goals can withstand any experience that might come your way. By figuring out a specific long-term goal as a young professional and sticking to it, you will able to put your best foot forward in every career opportunity as a chance to learn and work towards your ultimate goal.
• Accept failure and learn from it. Young professionals often times focus on being the best at their jobs so much so that they strive to be invincible. Truth is, you’re going to stumble and fail from time to time throughout your career. However, it’s what you do subsequently that matters the most. Take those mistakes and use them as a learning opportunity, and apply it to your professional growth.
• Let your work ethic define your value in the work place. Regardless of the work or project assigned to you, the work ethic in which it is done speaks volumes to your value and worth in the workplace. Working hard and smart adds a sense of dependability to your character and creates opportunity for more responsibility in the future. No job is irreplaceable, but the ideas, work ethic, and time devoted to that job sets you apart from other young professionals in your field of work (or at least keep you even).
• Lastly, don’t forget to network. We’ve all heard the saying, “It’s about who you know.” Networking has become an essential part of being a professional no matter what career field you’re in. Although it may seem awkward at times, putting yourself out there professionally could potentially open new doors of opportunity for your career.”
