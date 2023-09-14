Johnson And Johnson Logo

A box of Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID bandages is photographed in Boston on July 14, 2009. The health care giant said Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, that it will replace the well-known signature script it has used since 1887 with a modern look that reflects its sharpened focus on pharmaceuticals and medical devices. But the original script _ based on the signature of co-founder James Wood Johnson _ will still be seen for now on consumer products. 

 Michael Dwyer I AP

Johnson & Johnson is signing off on a new logo.

