TUPELO • Advice can come from a variety of sources, and it's no different in the world of investing.
During Thursday's Journal Investment Forum at The Link Centre, the panel of experts all agreed that it's up to the investor to figure out when he or she wants to retire and determine what comfort level they have with investing their money.
Scott Reed of Hardy Reed, Chuck Sherman of Reid Sherman Investment Group of Raymond James and Robin Haire of Haire Wealth Management hit on a number of topics during the 90-minute session, hosted by the Daily Journal.
Investors can go through several routes with their money, from IRAs to 401(k) plans to cash and bonds to gold and cryptocurrency.
"There needs to be transparency, and it's important that people can ask questions," Haire said. "Also, before hiring and adviser or broker, you need to visit FINRA.org or the SEC website and get a history on that person."
Reed said investors should consider the standard of care provided by an adviser, broker, banker, insurance agent, etc., whether its fiduciary or suitability.
"With suitability of care, people are paid by the product; they know the client well enough that they can stand what happens to them and have to have investments suitable for them," Reed said. "They can charge as much as they'd like for those products. With a fiduciary standard, they have to have the client's best interest and minimize costs, and always acting in a client's best interest."
Reed said both sides are valid.
"If you want to make your own investments you’re on the suitability side; if you want not to have to think of investments and let somebody else do that, then fiduciary side is perfect for you," he said.
Start early
For those starting out in investment, especially younger people, there's nothing wrong with beginning with an online account with an Roth IRA or a traditional IRA, for example. Then, as you accumulate more money, it might be time to turn to a financial adviser to take you to the next level of investing.
"Everybody has a need, and the earlier you start the better," Sherman said. "Tell us about your goals, and depending on what you have to invest, we structure around that."
Added Haire, "As advisers, we give people peace of mind and take the emotion out. We provide a plan to combine everything in one place to accomplish your goals."
A good adviser will stop you from doing the wrong thing, Reed said.
"Stocks are up 70% of the time and down 30%," he said. "That's how markets act normal. Abnormal markets are not a good thing. Investing one year in a market is not safe, while investing 15 years is the safer. The declines you see are just a normal part of business."
Where to invest
With inflation at its highest rate in 40 years, where is the safest place to invest?
Definitely not cash, as buying power has eroded. And not bonds, as there is an inverse relationship as interest rates rise, which they are sure to do as the Federal Reserve has promised. According to the panel of advisors, look for high-dividend paying stocks as a start. That's not to say investors need to stay completely away from cash and bonds, because they do have a place in a diversified portfolio.
"Older people need to balance their portfolio with stocks and bonds," Sherman said.
Said Haire, "it's a great time to buy and reallocate."
As for the age-old argument of investing in precious metals like gold and silver, the panel agreed that over the long-term, investors aren't going to make a lot of money, and the return rates over the years prove it.
Investors need to max out their 401(k) plans if possible, and if having to choose between an traditional IRA and a Roth IRA, the latter is preferable, as there are no tax liabilities.
"I encourage young people to save 2-3% of their gross income, and they need to have a goal when investing," Haire said. "Increase your saving 1-2% each year until you're saving 10%."
Many companies match 401(k) contributions to a certain level as well. If you save 5% and the company matches that, you've automatically got a 100% return.
And when it comes to cryptocurrency, the panel distanced themselves from investing too heavily. At most, an investor should have no more thank 5% of their portfolio in crypto, Haire said.
"I don't believe investing in something with no intrinsic value," Reed said, advising that an investor have no more than 2% in crypto.
"It's speculative, but it's here to stay," Haire said. "There's no earnings, no dividends. It's all about supply and demand."
Said Sherman, "It's very volatile and bitcoin does a crash about every three months it seems. Crypto is here to stay, but we don't know who's here to stay."