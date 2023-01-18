United Furniture closes factories

In this file photo from November 2022, cars sit in front of the Lane Furniture building in Verona. United/Lane Furniture laid off 2,700 workers in three states on Nov. 22.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

ABERDEEN – United Furniture can shift into Chapter 11 bankruptcy as it had requested, a federal bankruptcy judge ruled Wednesday.

Newsletters

dennis.seid@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you