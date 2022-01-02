TUPELO • Don Sartain has been training tractor-trailer drivers for nearly 20 years, and he's never been busier.
As a recruiter for Truck Driver Institute in Tupelo, Sartain said trucking companies are eager to hire its graduates.
"Truck lines come out, buy lunches for the students, trying to get them aboard," he said. "We can't make them get aboard. We just train them and let the students choose."
The job offers come from companies of all sizes, Sartain said.
"Some want to travel, some want to stay local, but the student gets to choose – they're like a free agent," he said.
Shortages on the shelves and racks have been blamed on the supply chain, where bottlenecks and labor issues have affected consumers and business owners alike. But a critical link in that supply chain, the trucking industry, has been broken for some time.
Even before the pandemic, the industry needed thousands of drivers to replace retirees and counterbalance its high turnover rate of 75% or more. Recent figures indicate the rate is even higher, at 90%.
Truck drivers move 71% of the U.S. economy's goods, but represent just 4% of the vehicles on the roads.
"A lot of that comes from drivers signing contracts, and they're stuck for a year, so a company will drive them all over the place," Sartain said. "Then they get burned out and don't want to have anything to do with trucking."
The American Trucking Association said this fall that a shortage of 80,000 drivers could add to the nation's existing supply chain troubles. It also warned that the shortage could grow to 160,000 by 2030.
Those numbers are disputed by some transportation experts, who say that long hours and poor working conditions for long-haul drivers are the primary reasons for the perceived shortage.
Stephen Burks, a professor of economics and management at the University of Minnesota Morris, told AgWeek that the trucking industry troubles began in the early 1980s when the U.S. deregulated the industry. He said that while the move lowered shipping costs by promoting greater competition among firms, it ultimately led to the decline of unions and lower wages for drivers. In 1980, an average trucker made around $100,000 in today's dollars, Burks said. In 2021, it is closer to $50,000.
PRIVATE AND PUBLIC PROGRAMS
Drivers can get trained at privately owned schools like Truck Driver Institute, or at public institutions like community colleges.
The TDI school in Tupelo is among a dozen TDI locations across the country. Tuition is $6,895 for the three-week program. Scholarships and financing are available.
Students attend Monday-Friday from 7 a.m to 5:30 p.m. The first week is spent in the classroom, while the last two weeks are spent on the road with instructors.
"We want them to get more than just a commercial driver's license. They'll learn about showing up on the job, learn about federal regulations, state laws, log books and even old-school map-reading," Sartain said.
Sartain said students can get hired while they train, graduating in a Friday and then starting work the following week.
"There are so many opportunities that a lot of people aren't aware of," he said. "Trucking companies are in desperate need for drivers, and as long as your background is decent, your driving record is decent and your health is relatively good, they're going to take you.
"Some people are happy driving a dump truck for $20 an hour; other people want to travel; and right now, we see a lot of people wanting to start their own trucking companies," he said.
At Itawamba Community College, Josh Gammill is the pathway coordinator who oversees short-term noncredit programs like commercial truck driving.
The program is awaiting a new instructor, and Gammill said some changes could be coming. Nevertheless, the ICC program has traditionally lasted four weeks, with students attending Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
"The idea for that is that it allows someone who might be looking for a career change to pursue that CDL and lets them transition over quickly," he said. "The program may move to a six-to-eight week program, but we'll see what happens when we get a new instructor in place."
Tuition at ICC is $2,700 for the course, which has been offered since 1987.
"We can train up to 24 students a year, but we're hoping to bump that up soon to meet this big demand," Gammill said. "We don't guarantee job placement, but it's a very high percentage that get a job once they graduate."
Trucking companies are offering bonuses and other amenities to recruit and retain drivers.
Jerrett Sellers, a transportation manager for Merchants Foodservice, told The Los Angeles Times that he's approaching individual truck drivers at gas stations, trucks stops and convenience stores. Sellers offers $2,000 sign-on bonus and an additional $125 a week on top of their regular wages for drivers who show up on time, as well as medical and dental insurance.
The recent infrastructure bill would allow drivers as young as 18 to drive truck across state lines, a practice which is currently prohibited unless a driver is 21. Proponents say lowering the age limit for those drivers will help with the trucking backlog.
"I think that could open up the doors because it's the young people who really want to travel," Sartain said.
For trucking companies, finding and keeping drivers is their top priority. But the industry is often overlooked or taken for granted.
Buzzy Cullum of Cullum Inc. in Aberdeen has 35 tractors and 80 trailers, hauling a variety of products, from fertilizer to palletized goods.
"Generally, anything that needs to be hauled, we've got a trailer that can do it," Buzzy Cullum said.
Collum said the public probably doesn't realize how important trucking is to their lives.
"There's nothing you've been in contact with throughout the day that hasn't been on a truck," he said. "From groceries to toothpaste, shoe and clothes, everything had to be hauled on a truck."