TUPELO • Starkville-based Keto-friendly bakery The Power of the Almond is opening a storefront in downtown Tupelo in a couple of weeks.
The bakery will be located in the Fairpark at Main building that's anchored by Park Heights and Fairpark Grill. The Power of the Almond will occupy the space formerly home to Sera+Soul's retail store.
Billing itself as a celiac-, diabetic- and keto-friendly gourmet bake shop, The Power of the Almond is the brainchild of Kirk Hutchinson and Adam Pittmon. Hutchinson began baking out of his home in Tupelo under cottage food laws. But most of their customers were in Starkville, so Hutchinson moved there last year to open the bakery there.
Now he finds himself back home, so to speak.
"I started in Tupelo, and then moved to Starkville because most of my customers were there, which was ironic because I had moved from Starkville to Tupelo when I began the business," he said.
Cookies, muffins, pound cake and breads are just some of the items regularly offered.
As a diabetic himself, Hutchinson is on the lookout for sugar-free, low-carb foods. But a lot of it isn't exactly friendly to the taste buds.
However, The Power of the Almond, as its name suggests, uses ground almond flour as its base for everything. Monk fruit is used as a sweetener, and it's 300 times sweeter than sugar with none of the carbs or calories.
Hutchinson said there's another benefit to using the natural sweetener: There's none of the aftertaste that's common with other artificial sweeteners.
"Our motto is, 'Finally, a guilt-free pleasure,'" he said.
The bakery's hours of operation have yet to be determined, but by the time the Tupelo store opens as expected on June 1, Hutchinson said they'll be set.
For more information visit powerofthealmond.com.