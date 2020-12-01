CORINTH – A $140 million investment will increase employment by 10 percent at Kimberly-Clark.
It's the second major investment in the non-woven facility in the past year; last November, the company invested $20 million to expand the capacity of the nonwovens line, and added 25 jobs. The multi-phase project added 45,000 square feet.
Kimberly-Clark, whose brands also include Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle and WypAll, said the latest project is the company’s largest-ever investment in its global nonwovens business and will expand the Corinth facility by more than 150,000 square feet and install new technology to manufacture components primarily for Huggies, Pull-Ups, Poise and Depend products.
"Kimberly-Clark and its dedicated workforce in Corinth play an important role in millions of peoples' lives every day, as the nonwoven materials produced at the facility are vital components for essential hygiene and safety products recognized and used around the world," Gov. Tate Reeves said. "I thank the Kimberly-Clark team for once again expanding and adding new jobs in Alcorn County. The economic development win once again shines the spotlight on this industry leader's success in Mississippi."
The increased capacity, the company said, will enhance the performance of its products and also provide greater manufacturing efficiency.
At least 33 new full-time jobs to its current workforce of more than 300 workers in Corinth, where Kimberly-Clark has a non-woven and professional line. Hiring is expected to begin later this year, and openings will be posted at careersatkc.com.
To help with construction, the Mississippi Developing Authority is providing a $400,000 grant, while Alcorn County is negotiating a fee-in-lieu agreement in support of the project. The Tennessee Valley Authority also is providing assistance,
“Our Corinth team is excited about our growing role in bringing new innovations to life and supporting Kimberly-Clark’s future in the region,” said Vince Overholt, Facility Manager for Corinth Nonwovens. “Our highly skilled and engaged employees help make some of the world’s most essential products, and they have worked diligently to deliver results for the company, and strengthen our competitive position for the best talent in the region. This major expansion wouldn’t be possible without the efforts of our team, our past employees and the 40-year partnership with our local and state government officials.”
“Kimberly-Clark’s investment shows their belief in and commitment to Corinth and Alcorn County, and for that we are very grateful.” said The Alliance Director of Business Development GT McCullough. “This is a major win for Alcorn County. We look forward to building on an already outstanding relationship with Kimberly-Clark to ensure their success for years to come.”
According to Zack's Equity Research, increased demand for Kimberly-Clark's non-woven products boosted sales in the third quarter, rising 1% compared to a year earlier. Company officials also raised their outlook, forecasting net sales to grow 2-3% for the year.