CORINTH • Kimberly-Clark Corporation is investing $20 million to expand the capacity of its nonwovens line, adding 25 jobs in the process.
The multi-phase project will add 45,000 square feet and new technology to manufacture nonwovens components for K-C’s Depend and Pull-UPs products.
“The Corinth team is excited about the role we will play in bringing innovations to life and supporting Kimberly-Clark’s future in the region,” said Vince Overholt, the facility manager for Kimberly-Clark’s nonwovens operations in Corinth. “We’ve been a part of the community for nearly 40 years. Our engaged workforce and the generations that came before them have worked diligently to deliver sustainable results over the years and strengthen our competitive position within the organization. This wouldn’t be possible without their efforts and the support of our local and state partners.”
The company said the investment is expected to deliver increased capacity, greater manufacturing efficiency and enhanced product quality.
Kimberly-Clark employs more than 300 workers in Corinth between its nonwovens and Kimberly-Clark Professional facilities
Hiring for the new jobs is expected to begin later this year and openings will be posted at careersatkc.com.
“That Kimberly-Clark has decided to further invest in Alcorn County is a strong reflection of their confidence in the local workforce,” said Clayton Stanley, president of The Alliance, Corinth and Alcorn County’s chamber of commerce and economic development organization. “The Alliance is pleased to have the opportunity to work with Kimberly-Clark, our local elected officials and the State of Mississippi who all helped make this great expansion possible.”
The company produces nonwovens components under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Depend, WypAll and Block-it brand names, as well as industrial wipers under the WypAll brand names.
Kimberly-Clark last month reported third quarter net sales of $4.6 billion, an increase of 1 percent compared to a year earlier.
Its personal care segment saw third quarter sales increase 2 percent to $2.3 billion, as net selling prices increased 3 percent, volumes rose 1 percent and product mix improved 1 percent. Sales in North America increased 4 percent.
In January 2018, Kimberly-Clark announced a global restructuring program that would close about 10 plants over three years, saving the company hundreds of millions of dollars.
The company on March 31 of this year closed its Neenah, Wisconsin nonwovens facility, affecting some 74 employees.
Last December, the company said its Conway, Arkansas plant, which then employed 350, would close in two to three years.