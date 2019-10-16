TUPELO • The Kings Crossing retail center has seen tenants come and go over the years as the retail landscape has changed.
And another new one is coming soon – Skechers.
The shoe store is going into the former Maurice’s location at Kings Crossing, the 116,952-foot retail center anchored by Kohl’s, Ross, Catherine’s, Kirkland’s, Petco, Newk’s and others.
Kings Crossing opened in 2007 in the former Red Kap Industries site.
Skechers recently opened its 3,000th store. Since opening its 1,000th store in 2014, the company’s retail store presence has accelerated. Skechers hit 2,000 stores in 2016 and reached its newest milestone with its 3,000th destination opening in China. With a population of more than 1.4 billion, China has the largest number of Skechers retail stores at 941, followed by the United States at 472, and India at 222.
Skechers has 690 Company-owned stores, including two opened in the United States in the first quarter – with the remainder as third-party-owned international retail locations such as the recently-opened stores in China, Finland, India, Israel, Netherlands, Pakistan, Russia and Sri Lanka. The company plans to open 70 to 80 Skechers company-owned stores and another 500 additional third-party-owned stores this year.
Kings Crossing recently opened women’s and junior’s retailer Rainbow in the former Dress Barn location adjacent to Ross.
Rainbow Shops, commonly referred to as just Rainbow, is a privately held, moderately priced American retail apparel chain comprising several lifestyle brands primarily targeting teens and young women. The company has more than 1,000 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and online at RainbowShops.com.
Among its sister companies are 5-7-9 and Marianne, and together, they operate more than 3,000 stores under all the brands.