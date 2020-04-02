Kroger will add $2 an hour to associates' standard pay with a "Hero Bonus" applying to all frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center employees.
The bonus is for time worked between March 29 and April 18.
"Our associates have displayed the true actions of a hero, working tirelessly on the frontlines to ensure everyone has access to affordable, fresh food and essentials during this national emergency," said Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen.
Kroger has hired 30,600 employees over the past two weeks to help stock stores amid soaring demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of them came from restaurant, hotel and food service distributor jobs.
Kroger had previously provided an additional one-time bonus to employees that pays out on April 3. Full-time workers hired on or before March get $300 and part-timers get $150 as part of their March 8-28 paycheck.