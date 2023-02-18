TUPELO – The Landmark Lifestyles development on North Gloster Street has been a six-year-long project, but most of the pieces are finally in place.
The $50-plus million development currently includes senior living residences, two hotels and a restaurant. Another hotel and restaurant are in the works, and some retail space is planned as well.
Anchoring the Senior Living component of the development is the two-story, 96,000-square foot Assisted Living and Memory Care Center, which opened last month.
Renea Ethridge, the executive director of Landmark, said developer Bruce Patel didn't cut any corners when constructing the building. That said, Ethridge, who has previous experience at other assisted living communities, knows a facility like Landmark is only as good as its people.
"Naturally, a building is for the most part the people and staff that make it up," she said. "You can take a smaller older building and have a great staff who have a heart to do this. With Landmark, we're building a strong foundation in a new building, and we're building a culture where everyone feels like they're part of a family."
The builders spared no expense, she said, designing the facility to include multiple areas of engagement for residents.
Vitality Living, a premier retirement living provider in the Southeast, partnered with Landmark. It's the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company's first retirement community in Mississippi.
The soaring two-story lobby, which includes a fireplace, large TV and plush seating, is the first sign that Landmark isn't the typical assisted living center. Walking past the front desk, guests will spot another amenity that's largely unique to the facility.
"We've got a bistro right around the corner where you can get morning coffee and pastries, and we have a happy hour in the afternoon where we'll have cocktails and mocktails," Ethridge said.
Past the bistro is the dining area, which is set up like a restaurant. There's even a baby grand piano for entertainment. Residents can order off a menu that changes daily, but the menu also offers "always available" entrees like a salad, deli sandwich, hot dog, cheeseburger, grilled cheese and soup and salad.
Other amenities include a small post office, library, an activity room where yoga and exercise classes are offered, an arts and crafts room and a fully equipped fitness center.
The Senior Living community, comprised of the Assisted Living and Memory Care Center and 23 independent living cottages, sits at the back of the 28-acre development, with the hotels and restaurant occupy the front of the property.
The Landmark Living main building has 64 assisted living and 30 memory care suites – which are kept separate from the assisted living rooms. There is also a courtyard with tables and umbrellas, and large sail-like coverings will be placed over the area. The courtyard will be divided with assisted living residents having access to one side and memory care residents having the other side.
Across from the main building are 23 two-bedroom independent living cottages. Each cottage has an attached two-car garage, full kitchen with island, large walk-in closets and access to a state-of-the-art clubhouse.
The cottages are all occupied, and based on the high demand for those units, the assisted living and memory care rooms also are anticipated to go quickly as well.
For assisted living and memory care residents, one-bedroom apartments are available with kitchenettes (each with a refrigerator provided), living areas and large bathrooms with seamless showers and lighted mirrors
"There's a beauty to the builders being hotel builders because they put in a lot of extra features," Ethridge said.
Most of the apartments measure about 700 square feet apiece, but there are eight apartments overlooking the courtyard that offer larger living areas, smaller bedrooms and added closets. There are also studio apartments that still offer a kitchenette but don't have a separate bedroom.
As for pricing, the independent living cottages start at $3,000 a month. Assisted living studio apartments start at $3,800 a month and the one-bedroom apartments are $4,300. Memory care apartments are $5,300 and are all-inclusive including continence care, meals and activities.
"The pricing is competitive, especially if you compare what skilled nursing would cost," Ethridge said.
Another key difference at Landmark is that none of the staff wears scrubs.
"Our wellness team members wear blue turquoise polos with black slacks, our housekeeping staff wears a bright sunflower yellow polos and black slacks and our dining staff, other than the servers, wear red polos," Ethridge said. "So residents quickly become able to identify the staff by the colors they're wearing. And most importantly, there's no clinical feel. It's a great concept that I love."
Ethridge said the goal of Landmark was to make it feel more like a resort hotel.
"It's unlike anything in north Mississippi, and we would love to offer tours to anyone interested in seeing what we have to offer," she said.