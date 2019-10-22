Landmark Lifestyles, the $50 million project on North Gloster Street that will include senior living residences, hotels, restaurants and retail shops, remains on track for opening in early 2021.
Major site work resumed in the spring, and the first major piece of the project, Steak n’ Shake, opened in June.
The senior living community at the back of the property anchors the project. The main two-story building –which has 95 assisted living and memory care suites – measures almost 52,000 square feet on the first floor and 44,000 square feet on the second floor. The building also features a landscaped courtyard. Nearby, 23 independent living cottages offer another residency option.
“We’re looking at 16-18 months to have the senior living center open,” said Bruce Patel, CEO of Fusion Hospitality, which is developing the project, which is a partnership between Fusion and Brentwood, Tennessee-based Vitality Senior Living.
According to Vitality and Fusion, residents “will enjoy a variety of premium amenities” such as:
• Restaurant-style dining with a main dining room as well as a private dining room
• A lawn featuring walking paths and outdoor dining with fire pit
• Two multipurpose rooms
• Beauty salon
• Fitness center
• Library
• Two living rooms and an arts and crafts area
• A 40,000-square-foot clubhouse
The hotels, retail strip center and restaurants remain a part of the development as originally proposed.
While Landmark Lifestyles will occupy the back portion of the 28-acre development and backs up to Legion Lake, the rest will be built on the front half.
Two Hilton-brand hotels will be built at the same time, and will have a total of 179 rooms between them. They will be in the area south of Landmark Boulevard, which runs through the middle of the development.
A Tru hotel will have 90 guest rooms, while a Home2Suites will have 89 rooms.
Patel said they should open about the same time.
Home2Suites will be built behind Community Bank and perpendicular with North Gloster Street, while Tru will be parallel to North Gloster.
Patel said there is interest in the two retail strip centers, which total more than 21,000 square feet.
“There have been some inquiries, but nothing’s been signed yet,” he said.
In addition, a spot across Landmark Boulevard from Steak n’ Shake is reserved for a restaurant, which has yet to be determined.