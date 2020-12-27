BLUE SPRINGS • Sean Suggs has transitioned to his new role with Toyota, moving to the automaker’s North American headquarters in Plano, Texas, but before he left the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi plant one last time, he sat down for an interview.
“This is going to be a tough one,” said Suggs, who joined the plant in 2013 and was named president in 2017.
The interview was conducted at the new Toyota Mississippi Experience Center. The state-of-the-art and interactive visitor center isn’t open to the public yet because of COVID-19, but it puts a feather in the cap of Suggs’ tenure at Toyota Mississippi. His ideas and vision can be seen throughout the Experience Center, much like the mark he left at the nearby assembly plant.
“It’s been a really, really, really good experience for me and for my family to be in Northeast Mississippi,” he said. “It’s hard to believe it’s been seven years. I remember the interview and the process to come here, and how excited I was to tour the area and the plant.”
The Blue Springs plant has hit several milestones since it rolled out its first vehicle in October 2011. It made its 500,000th vehicle in record time, it produced its 1 millionth vehicle in 2017, and it had its first major new model change in 2019.
The plant also has won coveted J.D. Power awards for vehicle quality as well as Consumer Reports “Best in Class” awards.
“It’s nice to see the progression in seven years, how our team members have grown and developed and how our community has grown and developed,” Suggs said. “It’s been a very exciting time in my life, and the highlight of my career because I really feel like I had an opportunity to make an impact, not just internally for the company, but externally as well. It’s been a great experience.”
Suggs said hearing team members tell him how much they enjoy working at the plant is what meant the most to him.
“Having team members say this is the best place they ever worked and here’s why: you all take care of us and treat us like family; you take care of us because we have the best benefits in the world, you take care of us because of what you do in the communities we live ... those moments to me mean more to me than anything else,” Suggs said.
Toyota has also donated hundreds thousands of dollars in grants and gifts, dozens of vehicles to schools and community colleges, thousands of toys to the Salvation Army, and this past spring gave away tens of thousands of pounds in food during the pandemic
For Suggs, that community outreach is what Toyota is, and should be about at all times.
“We have tried purposely to lead the way,” he said. “The team members not only think they’re building the best vehicle in the world, but they’re also building the best communities.”
And Suggs plans to make an impact on a much greater scale in his new national role at Toyota Motor North America. Suggs was president of Toyota Mississippi for three years but in July he was named group vice president, chief social innovation officer for TMNA.
“I’ve got a philosophy I used here that I’ll be using in Texas: I want to listen first, I want to learn a lot and then I want to launch a strategic plan that incorporates the entire company,” he said. “In this role with social innovation, I will be able to touch every pillar of this company from an enterprise-wide perspective; to make sure we have synergies in North America a it relates to diversity and inclusion, social and racial justice, training and development from a diversity perspective, a pipeline for diversity talent; and helping communities with disparities. This COVID pandemic exposed a lot to us that there are a lot of need areas, and Toyota is going to do what it can to help those areas. So it’s going to be similar to what I’ve done here, but on a larger scale.”
Suggs hands the reins of Toyota Mississippi to a friend he’s known for years, David Fernandes, who takes over in January after a two-year stint in South Africa.
Suggs said he and Fernandes share similar philosophies.
“He’s big on team member care and concern, which makes me really happy to give him the keys to the car,” Suggs said. “He’s also very excited to get engaged with the community and making the plant the best it can possibly be. You’re all going to be in good shape in Northeast Mississippi with David.”
And if there’s one thing Suggs wants people to know is the gratitude he has for the people of the Magnolia State.
“My wife and I have lived all over the country, but we’ve never experienced the hospitality we’ve experienced in northeast Mississippi and statewide,” he said. “We’ve met so many people who have shown their concern for us. I wish I could take all of the people with me to Texas. The things I will remember the most will be the people.”