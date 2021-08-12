Learn to fly: Aviation Day geared toward future pilots By DENNIS SEID Daily Journal Dennis Seid Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 12, 2021 49 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUPELO • Those who have ever dreamed of flying a plane will have the opportunity to learn what it takes to earn their wings, next week.The inaugural Aviation Day will be held at Tupelo Aviation, the fixed-base operator adjacent to the Tupelo Regional Airport at 105 Lemons Drive, next Thursday, Aug. 19.The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.Steve Shaffer, founder of LearnToFlyTupelo.com and the event’s chief organizers, said there will be plenty to do and see during the event.“We’ll have food, free T-shirts and information on how to get your private pilot’s license, and meet with local instructors,” Shaffer said.Instructors’ planes, as well as other planes for rent, will be on display.Shaffer said discounted flights will be available as well.The planes typically rent for $135 to $155 an hour, and the instructors typically charge about $50 an hour.The private pilot rating requires 40 hours of flight time that includes hours of dual instruction and 10 hours of solo flying.“It’s been a while since Tupelo has seen itself as a place where you can learn to fly, and I’m investing some energy and creating an awareness,” Shaffer said.The pilot said Tupelo has good resources for would be fliers.“We don’t have a flight school per se, but we do have several certified instructors who want to share their knowledge,” he said.More information is available at LearnToFlyTupelo.com dennis.seid@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Instructor Steve Shaffer Pilot Aeronautics Aviation Day Flight Tupelo Plane Dennis Seid Reporter Dennis covers business and economic development for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Seid Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News Outraged protesters harass parent outside school board mask vote Teen battling Covid-19 just 'wants to go home.' See his story Just in: A senior official tells CNN the Taliban could cut off and take Kabul within weeks Feeling crypto FOMO? Scammers are counting on it Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists