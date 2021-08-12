TUPELO • Those who have ever dreamed of flying a plane will have the opportunity to learn what it takes to earn their wings, next week.

The inaugural Aviation Day will be held at Tupelo Aviation, the fixed-base operator adjacent to the Tupelo Regional Airport at 105 Lemons Drive, next Thursday, Aug. 19.

The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Steve Shaffer, founder of LearnToFlyTupelo.com and the event’s chief organizers, said there will be plenty to do and see during the event.

“We’ll have food, free T-shirts and information on how to get your private pilot’s license, and meet with local instructors,” Shaffer said.

Instructors’ planes, as well as other planes for rent, will be on display.

Shaffer said discounted flights will be available as well.

The planes typically rent for $135 to $155 an hour, and the instructors typically charge about $50 an hour.

The private pilot rating requires 40 hours of flight time that includes hours of dual instruction and 10 hours of solo flying.

“It’s been a while since Tupelo has seen itself as a place where you can learn to fly, and I’m investing some energy and creating an awareness,” Shaffer said.

The pilot said Tupelo has good resources for would be fliers.

“We don’t have a flight school per se, but we do have several certified instructors who want to share their knowledge,” he said.

More information is available at LearnToFlyTupelo.com

