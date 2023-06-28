TUPELO – More than 30 companies and agencies representing a range of employers in different sectors drew interest from more than 200 job-seekers on Wednesday.
The Lee County Job Fair, part of the Governor's Job Fair Network of Mississippi, was at the Tupelo Furniture Market, where employers like Stanley Black and Decker were looking to promote their name and find employees in the process.
For Stanley Black and Decker, successfully marketing the name is all important, as it completed its $1.6 billion acquisition of MTD Products in late 2021. MTD has been a large presence in the Tupelo Lee Industrial Park South, having purchased the former AirCap building in 1986. Since the acquisition, Stanley Black has been in the process of rebranding the once privately held Ohio-based company.
"Our goal today was to share our rebranding with the community, and we're looking for all applicants," said ReNita Carr, human resource manager. "We're looking for the best people in the business."
Carr said Stanley Black and Decker is a household name, and the company wants to better tie that to the community by participating in job fairs and other events.
"We certainly respect the history of MTD, but Stanley Black and Decker is a global company, a people-first organization that we want everyone to know about," she said.
The company has been renovating the MTD facility and has some exciting plans to announce in the future, Carr added.
Candace Shelton, HR recruiter for Toyota supplier APMM, was looking for second-shift production team members, and employees for its maintenance team, accounting, and production engineering. They'll be joining some 500 now working at the facility in the Harry A. Martin North Lee Industrial Complex in Baldwyn.
Also in the park is H.M. Richards, a furniture manufacturer that celebrated its 25th anniversary last fall. With some 1,700 workers, the growing company needs even more to keep up with demand, said Taiza Marcano, and HR recruiter and assistant with the company.
"We're always looking for upholstery frame builders, production, etc.," she said of of the 1.4 million square-foot facility. H.M. Richards added production lines at the start of the year to meet demand and it's looking to fill some available positions.
Among the applicants looking at the job opportunities was Eric Frierson, who was recently laid off, but is hoping to find a job soon.
"I'm not picky; I'm just looking for a job hoping for something little less physical" than the assembly job he had, Frierson said.
Sheila Logan also recently was laid off and had been notified by the WIN Job Center about the job fair.
"I was working at a personnel agency but before that worked in medical for 30 years," she said. "I'd like to get back in that or something clerical."
Adam Todd, the director of the Governor's Job Fair network said one of the requirements for employers at the job fair was that they were actively hiring and were gathering a pool of applicants from which they could choose.
He also said employers were also simultaneously being more selective in their hiring.
"I think that speaks highly of business in general, because it means that they're staffed but they're missing a few key components," he said. "A lot of their open positions have been filled, but they just need a few more integral components to keep it running smoothly, and I hope we're here to fill that gap."
The job fairs are free and open to the public and held statewide. For a list of upcoming Governor's Network job fairs, visit jobfairs.ms.gov.
