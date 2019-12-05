TUPELO - Lee County was fourth among the top five counties selling scratch-off tickets during the first week of the Mississippi Lottery, with $417,900 in sales.
Leading the way were Hinds, Harrison and Rankin counties, with Forrest County trailing in fifth place.
Sonya Sanders, the manager of the Blue Sky store in Saltillo, said ticket sales started strong last week and remain so.
"It has changed our whole workflow," she said. "The first day we started at 6 a.m. and couldn't load the tickets fast enough."
In fact, the store sold out of the $5 scratch-off tickets in two days and the $2 tickets a day later, and had to get more tickets.
"People were coming and buying them $20, $50 at a time ... it hasn't slowed down. They've been a very big hit. People will line up all the way to the cooler to get their tickets – it hasn't really let up."
In Baldwyn, Pace's Pak a Pot owner Chintan Brahmbhatt also said lottery ticket sales were good. While they've tapered off in the second week, a steady flow of customers continue to drop in and get tickets as he had hoped.
"Everything is working out well right now," he said. "Everybody was excited the first week and it's slowed down in the second week, but I'm happy."
Neither store has had any "big" winners, but $20, $40 and $100 winners have been fairly commonplace.
The Mississippi Lottery Corp. paid out $3.8 million in prizes from the nearly $8 million it posted in sales. Nearly $2 million is going into the state budget to pay for roads and bridges. Lottery vendors get 6% of sales.
The top prizes claimed across the state ranged from $2,000 to $15,000.
Christina Komarec, co-owner of Gameday Haircuts and Spa in Tupelo, said most of the lottery ticket buyers are current customers, but others have dropped by as well.
"It hasn't been hectic but we've had a steady stream, mostly our clients who are already getting a haircut," she said. "It's been fun, and it's brought in some new people to get haircuts, too."
For now, four scratch-off games are available, but another four will be introduced Dec. 10. The multi-state Mega Millions and Powerball tickets will go on sale Jan. 30.