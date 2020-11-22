Lee/Itawamba and Pontotoc County Farm Service Agency director Ross Loftin is reminding farmers and farm landowners of this year’s Lee/Itawamba County FSA Committee election. The candidates are current committee member Stephen McFarling from the Verona/Tupelo area and Sherry Gill from the Shannon area.
Ballots were mailed Nov. 2 to eligible voters in this Local Administrative Area Two. LAA-2 is all of Lee County located south of Interstate 22/Highway 78. Voters are encouraged to vote for the candidate of their choice and return or mail voted ballots to the FSA office in Tupelo no later than Dec. 7.
The Lee/Itawamba County Committee is the farmer-elected group representing the interests of farmers, farm landowners, and ranchers in Lee and Itawamba counties in the administration of USDA Farm Service Agency programs and services.
Also, livestock, row crop and specialty crop producers should be aware of the ongoing signup period for the Coronavirus Financial Assistance Program Two program for 2020. This program provides assistance to producers of most crops commercially produced in 2020 with sales prices adversely affected by the coronavirus. Producers should visit their FSA office before Dec. 11, 2020 to certify their livestock or specialty crops. Producers and landowners with a share interest in row crops only need to sign the application for their acreage.
Additional information on these and other programs is available to producers and landowners by visiting the local FSA office.