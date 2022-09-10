djr-2022-09-10-biz-naturally-speaking-arp1

Melody Armstrong of Tupelo is the subject of an upcoming movie, "Freedom Hair," which will detail the story of her fight more than 20 years ago to pass a bill to ease restrictions on hair braiding throughout the state. The movie is written and directed by Oscar nominee Dianne Houston.

TUPELO • Melony Armstrong left Friday for Atlanta to consult with and to be part of a movie written and directed by an Oscar nominee.

