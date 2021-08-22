TUPELO • Born in South Dakota and raised in Tupelo, Kimberly Schipke has traveled the world to hone her skills and to share her knowledge of alternative medicine.
As founder of Biofield Lab, Schipke believes a physics-based approach to wellbeing "can help shift the morphic field of the planet and uses biofield technologies to study the electromagnetic changes of biological systems when introduced to coherent light and sound."
As an advocate of using light therapy as well as tuning forks to help with healing, she has developed her own device, the SpectroChrome Laser, that anyone can purchase and use.
But how did Schipke, who earned her undergraduate and Master's degrees in biomedical engineering at Mississippi State University, develop her passion for healing others?
Growing up in an engineering family, Schipke wanted to do something with medicine, and biomedical engineering aligned with her interests.
"My first job out of college was overseeing clinical trials for big pharmaceutical companies," she said. "I would listen to the study drug versus the placebo and all the side effects every Tuesday and Thursday for six hours. I was really questioning all these side effects, and we're saying do more studies and open more research centers. It just didn't sit well with me."
But she lost her job with the company after it shut down following a government oversight board review. And she was thankful since she didn't have to be associated with them any longer.
However, while in California at a restaurant, she had two seizures. Two tests and $10,000 later, she still didn't know what caused them.
She went to Boulder, Colorado, where she tried acupuncture, which helped temporarily. Later, a combination of acupuncture and a green laser worked even better.
" I felt like a new woman," she said. "So I wondered how that worked. It felt like lightning bolts and electricity in my brain. I could see the body from a different perspective."
SPECTROCHROMEMETRY
Wanting to find out more, she visited the World Research Foundation Library in Sedona, Arizona and was introduced to spectrochromemetry.
"I learned that Dinshah Ghadiali developed a technique of using light to heal the body in the 1920s," she said. "Physics-based medicine like green laser light is an effective treatment since the body is electromagnetic and light is part of the electromagnetic spectrum."
Ghadiali used green light to help balance the cerebrum, which is responsible for movement, temperature, touch, hearing, reasoning, judgement, problem solving, learning, and emotions. Ghadiali also used green light to balance the pituitary gland which is known as the “master gland," as it secretes hormones that can affect a person’s mood and behavior. It also controls several hormone producing glands.
Schipke said she used green light as a "disinfectant, antiseptic and to help rebuild muscle and tissue. Ghadiali had zero contraindications for using green light."
That led her into further study of biofields, or the invisible space around a body, and how sound tuning can affect the body.
TUNING FORKS AND LIGHT
She also began learning more about tuning forks, meeting an expert in the field. Tuning fork therapy uses the sound frequency to help improve energy flow to speed healing, proponents say.
"As soon as she started having classes in 2012, I signed up, and ever since I've been working with coherent sound," she said. "Then a couple of years ago, I decided to see what happened if I added a green light and have it on while I was tuning, and I discovered I could get twice as much done."
The tuning fork, according to Schipke, triggers a person's energy field and stimulates it, while the green laser light tries to bring the body back to a neutral state. If the energy is too high, it will bring it back down and vice versa.
So that's why she developed the SpectroChrome Laser.
"I wanted something that not only my tuners could use, but anybody could use," she said.
Alternative treatment
Schipke knows that for many, the idea of lights and tuning forks for healing is difficult to wrap their heads around. But they are techniques that have been used successfully around the world, including across the U.S..
Her expertise in those alternative therapies have enabled her travel to conferences and meetings around the world, including Singapore, Thailand, Brazil, Germany and elsewhere, where she's found people more open to alternative treatments.
In the Far East in particular, such alternative medicines and treatments are commonplace, but in the West, people rely more on their physicians and prescribed medications.
While all this is considered "alternative" medicine and treatment in the mainstream, Schipke thinks it's the other way around.
"This has been around much longer than pharmaceutical meds have been," she said. "I would say chemotherapy, which is chemical-based medicine, is actually the alternative to traditional therapies that have been used for hundreds of years."