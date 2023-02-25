djr-2023-02-25-biz-greg-giachelli-arp1

Greg Giachelli worked at the Community Development Foundation for more than 40 years before retiring last year. But he's still been involved with CDF even after his retirement. The Mississippi Economic Development Council recently named him an Honorary Life Member. 

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO – When Greg Giachelli got his first job, little did he know that it would be the start of a 41-year career.

