In this era of social distancing, I have taken up gardening and have never had to pull up so many roots and weeds in my entire life. After planting new growth, I find myself watering the plants and wondering if they will actually take root and grow. (I have never been one to have a green thumb.) This process got me thinking not only about the uncertainty of physical roots, but also about the uncertainty in my metaphorical roots.
My husband and I have been making future plans for years, but now we feel as if all of our plans are moot. The house we live in is not a house we imagined being our ‘forever home,’ but during this quarantine, we have found ourselves investing time and labor into it. Spending days and weeks at home has given us the time to want to plant our roots where we are. With so much uncertainty, shouldn’t the place where you’re spending literally all of your time be somewhere you truly feel at home?
Planting roots not only means investing in your home, but it also means investing in your community. During a crisis, people always come together. A difficult part of this crisis is the fact that we cannot physically come together. Just like sunlight and water, community is what feeds us, what helps us to grow. We have all had to get creative on how we can support our neighbors and communities.
At Renasant Bank, we have a community outreach effort called Renasant Roots, an economic empowerment program. One of Renasant’s missions is to positively impact the communities we serve. It is in this idea, this seed, where community and economic development can take root to create something beautiful and plentiful. Unfortunately, during the COVID-19 quarantine, our bankers have not been able to physically go out into their communities.
In an effort to continue our outreach and support to our communities, Renasant Roots created a social media campaign to share financial education online. Every week throughout the shelter-in-place time period, Renasant has been sharing financial tips specifically created to assist people with financial issues they may be experiencing during this time.
Below are a few tips that I hope will encourage you to dig into you and your loved-ones’ finances, ensuring that you’re making well-educated financial decisions for the present and the future.
Cyber Security and Fraud Mitigation – Look out for potential scam attempts that try to take advantage of the vulnerable, especially during times like what we are experiencing now, emergencies, and natural disasters. Be cautious of emails, texts, phone calls, or social media posts that may be selling fake products or information. This is particularly true for older adults who are likely isolating themselves during this time. Social isolation is already an issue for older adults, and can lead to an increased likelihood of falling for scams due to a need to connect to others. Here are some tips to fight scams and identity theft:
• Never provide personal financial information including your Social Security number, account numbers or passwords, over the phone or the Internet if you did not initiate the contact.
• Never click on the link provided in an e-mail you believe is fraudulent. It may contain a virus that can contaminate your computer.
• Do not be intimidated by an email or caller who suggests dire consequences if you do not immediately provide or verify financial information.
• If you believe the contact is legitimate, go to the company’s website by typing in the site address directly or using a page you have previously book marked, instead of a link provided in the email.
• If you fall victim to an attack, act immediately to protect yourself. Alert your financial institution. Place fraud alerts on your credit files. Monitor your credit files and account statements closely.
Monitor Your Credit – Check your credit reports, frequently! If you’re working with lenders on payment assistance, it is a wise rule of thumb to regularly check your credit reports to make sure the statements are accurate and that any delinquencies have not been improperly reported. Remember that your credit score plays an important role in your future financial opportunities.
Communicate With Your Creditors – Make sure to reach out early to your lender or creditors if you are having trouble paying your bills or loans on time. Credit card companies and lenders may be able to offer you a number of options to help you including waiving certain fees, overpayments, and late fees, as well as allowing other adjustments relative to payments. And remember, always be open and honest when communicating with your lenders to explain your situation fully.
This “quarantine life” has left many of us feeling unsure and uneasy about the future. How can we navigate these uncertain times so that we are grounding our roots in the present without giving up the roots of future plans? We can do the research, educate ourselves to the best of our ability, and make the best decisions possible for ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities. For more financial information and tips, follow Renasant Bank on facebook.