MANTACHIE • For this town of 1,200 residents, not having a grocery store for more than a year has been a burden for some, an annoyance for others.
But Sam Farris plans to change that this week with the opening of Sam’s Town Market, adjacent to Mantachie Pharmacy.
Ironically, the pharmacy occupies what had been Mantachie Foods, which had served the community for nearly 40 years.
“That kind of hit me personally,” Farris said of the closing. “I’m from here, born and raised and never really left except for going to school. So that affected all of us, and it hit me that there was a real need and a gap that needed to be filled.”
But he didn’t come up with the idea of opening a grocery store right away. That idea came about strictly by chance.
While he was in school, he worked at a radio station in Saltillo that occupied some space in Todd’s Big Star. The radio gig didn’t work out, and he ended up working as a manager in training at Todd’s.
“That was a really great experience. I would have never thought I’d be working serving the public like this, and I really learned a lot,” he said.
After about six months, he left Todd’s with the intent of pursuing a master’s degree. But an opportunity arose for him to work at a marketing firm in Tupelo.
It was there that he met a representative with the National Federation of Independent Businesses. She had been in Mantachie and had talked to the owners of the pharmacy there, and they had moved from their former spot to the old Mantachie Food location. They were looking for someone to lease their old location.
“She said if you know anything give them a call,” Farris said. “I gave it some thought about who might be interested in who might want to run a small business – not thinking it would be me – and a couple of days later, the thought came across that a cousin of mine by marriage had been the butcher at Mantachie Foods for many years before they closed, and had worked 25 years at Bill’s Mini-Mart in Peppertown.”
His cousin, Scott Clouse, is an experienced meat cutter, and had at one time thought about opening his own meat market. That never came to pass, but then Ferris approached him for ideas.
After talking to the NFIB rep, Farris contacted Clouse about perhaps opening a meat market there. But Clouse flipped the script and told Ferris that he thought adding produce, milk and bread would help with the meat market.
“He told me the reason why he mentioned that was he said, ‘I’m just a meat cutter and that’s about it. I can write a check but I don’t like handling money – I just want to cut meat, serve people and make them happy,’” Farris said.
And thus Sam’s Town Market was born.
“I chewed on it and thought about it for a couple of days,” he said. “The purpose of working at Todd’s was to gain some business experience ... I was interested in learning some skills and eventually run a business of my own, and at 23 years old, I realized I didn’t have that experience. And they gave me that at Todd’s.”
And so Farris decided to jump into the grocery store business in early October.
As luck would have it, much of the equipment from Mantachie Foods – including coolers and freezers – were left behind in working order.
In addition to beef, chicken and pork, Sam’s Town Market also will carry milk and dairy products, fruit and produce and some frozen foods.
A few speciality items also will be sold, including West End chicken salad and pimento cheese
Selling canned and dry goods isn’t part of the plan.
“The key is to limit the overhead, and that comes from keeping the inventory low, not selling stuff that’s sold at other places,” Farris said. “The pool is very limited. You’ve got 1,200 people that are in the city and maybe 500 others in the county who might use this as a stop. If you’re ordering so many thousands in inventory each week, you have to have the margin to support that.”
And with a Dollar General and a discount grocery already in town, it was important for Farris and Clouse to focus on their niche as a meat market with a few extra amenities.
Sourcing will come locally as much as possible. Mar-Dan in Guntown will be the main supplier. The fruit and produce will come from Cockrell Banana in Tupelo, and Comer Packing in Aberdeen will provide the chicken.
“None of our products will come from a warehouse far away,” Farris said.
Additionally, on one side of the store will be space that local vendors can rent to sell homemade items. Already lined up are jams and jellies, condiments, locally produced honey, and homemade desserts.
“We’re open to any other ideas for locally made goods,” Farris said.
Once the store opens, hours will be Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Hours could be extended on Friday or Saturday if warranted.
“I’m just ready to open and give back to the community that’s already given so much to me,” Farris said. “They’ve always been in my corner and they’ve supported me so much in the past. Even though I’m asking for their support again, I’m trying to give back in some way. I’m not trying to get rich – I want to make a little money of course but this is more about helping the community by meeting a need that’s out there.”