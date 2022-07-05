BATESVILLE • Advantage Capital, a venture capital, impact investor and private equity firm, is investing $2.5 million in Lockers Manufacturing to provide the company the capital needed to complete facility upgrades and bring 60 new jobs.
“Our growth since founding the company in 2014 has been tremendous," said Keith Dunham, CEO of Lockers Manufacturing. "This investment is helping to serve our immediate expansions needs as well as position our business well to grow our workforce and bring employment opportunities to Batesville.”
Since 2013, Lockers Manufacturing has been a leading producer of cold rolled steel lockers and locker components for public and private schools, hospitals, warehouses and military installations. The company also manufactures computer cabinets, storage cabinets and commercial shelving.
Lockers Manufacturing worked with the Mississippi Development Authority as well as the Panola Partnership to select and purchase a 62,000 square foot facility in Batesville to expand its production. Advantage Capital’s financing — made in connection with the Mississippi Small Business Investment Company Act program — helped provide capital to complete the facility and position the company to quickly onboard and support new production employees at the Batesville location.
Since 1992, the Advantage Capital has invested more than $3.8 billion in companies from a diverse array of industry sectors and has helped support more than 66,000 jobs.
