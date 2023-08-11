Loco Taco is rooted in authentic Mexican cuisine with an emphasis on tacos. The restaurant on Coley Road is modeled after fast-casual concepts featuring an open kitchen. Customers will order from the counter and the food will be brought to them by servers. The restaurant also has a bar in the back with additional seating.
What the downtown location will look like and feature remains to be seen.
Earlier this year, the new owner of the historic downtown building began work on renovating the building.
The old Thomas Kincannon & Elkin Drug Store, more commonly know as the TKE building in downtown Tupelo, has been around since the early 1900s.
TKE Drug Store was a mainstay at the corner of Main and Spring street for decades as a drugstore and soda fountain – the first in Tupelo. It was once billed as the North Mississippi's largest retail drug store. In 1984, TKE was closed by it owners, George and Bubba Worthen. Its most recent tenant, The Thirsty Devil bar and grill, closed a couple of years ago, and prior to that it was Atlanta Bar & Grill.
According to plans filed by the new owner with the city, all the exterior windows of the building will be replaced, along with the wood and asphalt shingle canopy running the length of the Main Street store front. A new metal canopy will be installed over the new first story bank of windows and doors, and another metal canopy will go over the Spring Street door.
