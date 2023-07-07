TUPELO – An 8,000-square-foot store that was built eight years ago but never occupied is finally getting its long-awaited opening.
The convenience store will sell BP-branded gas and the pumps have passed inspection and are ready to operate. Inside, registers are in place, as are the counters and drink coolers. All that's left is more shelving and merchandise.
As a convenience store, it will have snack and drinks, and thanks to a commercial kitchen in the back, the store also will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner. According to the building owner who's leasing out the building, the operators plan to offer some Mediterranean foods for the lunch and dinner hours. However, it won't be a sit down restaurant, but rather it will be set up like a plate lunch counter. Other menu items could be added as well.
A variety of cold and frozen fountain drinks also will be offered.
The owners — Dan Ballard and his daughter, Tia Ballard Gilbert — expect the store to open in about 30 days.
It's been eight years since the store was built to large fanfare. In 2015, an announcement was made that the building would consist of a convenience store as the main anchor, flanked by Church's Chicken and a liquor store. But those plans never came to fruition, and the building sat empty for years.
Some work had been done on the building and property, but it wasn't until the past few months that real progress was made.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.