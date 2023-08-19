TUPELO – Nonprofit organizations, no matter their size, rely on the time and talent of its members and volunteers to succeed in their missions.
On Tuesday, a networking event will help connect members of the community with local nonprofits looking to fill positions on their boards.
Leaders on Board is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Harrisburg Baptist Church fellowship. Light hors-d'oeuvres will be served, and there is no charge to attend, registration is required. The link to register is here.
The meeting is a project of the Jim Ingram Community Leadership Institute, a two-year leadership course that includes nominated and selected members of the community. In their second year, institute members form separate groups to do service projects to the community. The group spearheading Leaders on Board includes K.C. Grist, Jerry Bailey, Katina Holland and P.K. Thomas.
Grist, the executive director of North Mississippi chapter of the American Red Cross, said the idea was sparked by a fellow Red Cross friend in Alabama.
"They had a similar project, and I thought it was great," she said. "Having been in the nonprofit sector for 30 years or more, I know what a struggle it is to find good board members."
Her fellow project members are familiar with nonprofits: Holland has her own — Wear it Well — which provides makeovers to people facing life-altering events like cancer or other illnesses and provides educational and outreach opportunities to people. Thomas is director of development for the CREATE Foundation and he previously led the Mississippi State University Foundation; and Bailey is senior manager for safety and security at Toyota Mississippi, which has donated millions of dollars to nonprofits throughout the region.
"At the meeting Tuesday night, we've invited nonprofits to come, set up a little display table, and each nonprofit is given two minutes to talk a little bit about what they're about and what they're looking about specifically in board members," Grist said.
There also be a short presentation to discuss the difference between governing boards — responsible for finances, hiring and firing, etc. — and advisory boards, which offer advice and opinions to the executive team, but without the fiduciary responsibilities.
"People need to be aware of what their responsibilities are before they sign their name," Grist said.
According to the National Council of Nonprofits, "serving on a charitable nonprofit's board is about more than just being elected — it requires continuous learning about those served and being an advocate for the mission, making decisions that are in the best interest of the organization, ensuring prudent use of the nonprofit's assets and looking ahead to help the nonprofit plan for the future."
Grist said the goal with Leaders on Board is to connect people who want to serve on a nonprofit board but may not have known how to do so.
"Right now, we have about 13 nonprofits and about 40 people who will be there for sure, but we would love to have a full house," Grist said.
Toyota Mississippi and CREATE are helping sponsor the event.
Holland said Leaders on Board was a project that really speaks to her, especially as a nonprofit leader herself.
"So many nonprofits need people, and we want to educate the community at large to let them see what nonprofits offer and to clear up any misconceptions about serving on a board," she said.
Holland said small nonprofits like hers always need new voices and talent as sounding boards.
"We need a larger reach, and having a broader range of board members from different backgrounds helps make it a full-circle organization," she said.
Bailey, who moved to Mississippi in 2008 from Kentucky, said the Jim Ingram Community Leadership Institute has been an invaluable experience, and Leaders on Board is an ideal vehicle to get more community involvement.
"The institute helped me meet some of the community leaders and, hopefully, what I can provide in leadership, some experience and how I can be a valuable asset in the community," he said. "I'm looking forward to Tuesday, because my daughter recently graduated from Mississippi State; she's a young professional, and hopefully this gives her a good opportunity to go in, see what nonprofits offer, and maybe what she can offer them as well."
Grist said, at its heart, that's what Leaders on Board is all about.
"We want the nonprofits to share what they have and that rings a bell with somebody that they think, 'that's my niche, that's something I'm passionate about and I want to help that organization,'" she said.
