The Looking for Wine Mississippi coalition has appointed Elliott Flaggs, vice president at Cornerstone Government Affairs, as its chair. Looking for Wine is a growing coalition of Mississippians who support changing state law to allow wine sales in grocery stores.
Flaggs, who has been involved with Looking for Wine’s efforts for almost four years, will work to raise the profile of the Looking for Wine coalition and build support for a wine sales bill to be proposed during the 2020 legislative session.
“Thirty-eight states, including all of Mississippi’s neighboring states, allow grocery store customers to pick up a bottle of wine with the food they need for the week, and Mississippi grocery store shoppers want that same convenience,” Flaggs said. “Also, our state is missing out on tax revenue that would come from people buying wine in Mississippi rather than in our border states.”
A Mississippi native, Flaggs is a vice president in Cornerstone’s Jackson office, working in state and municipal government, budget and appropriations, drafting legislation, business development, and public and community relations. He is active in community service through participation in nonprofit boards of directors and civic organization memberships, and has received several statewide honors and awards.
