TUPELO • Lost Pizza said earlier this year it was adding a second location, to be located in the WestPark commercial development on West Main Street across from Ballard Park.
Lost Pizza will occupy part of a 9,600-square-foot building called WestPark Pavilion. Lost Pizza is set to take a 3,600-square-foot portion of the building, while a 1,500 square-foot space and another 4,500-square-foot space are open for other tenants.
The opening of Lost Pizza is planned for sometimenext year.
The WestPark development takes up the front portion of land that housed the former headquarters and warehouses for now-defunct Hancock Fabrics, which occupied the site until 2004. The facilities were then used by Block Corp. The remaining 300,000 square feet of warehouse space remains separate from the WestPark development.
Restaurant co-owner John Mark Elliot said in an earlier interview about the new location, “We’ll seat about 110 to 120 people, and that includes seating for an outdoor patio” he said. Lost Pizza’s location at Crye-Leike Plaza on North Gloster Street measures about 3,200 square feet and accommodates about 90. The WestPark store also will have a party room available.
Clay Short of TRI Inc. Commercial is developing WestPark Pavilion with Elliot and Southern Retail on a 1.25-acre parcel of property. Five other parcels, ranging from .83 acres to 3.42 acres, are available for lease. One is under contract with a financial institution.