National Debt

The Treasury Department is seen near sunset in Washington, Jan. 18, 2023. The national debt is at the core of a dispute about how to raise the government's legal borrowing authority, which could come to a head this summer if the government runs out of accounting maneuvers to keep paying its bills.

 Jon Elswick

WASHINGTON  — For all the sound and fury about raising the nation's debt limit, most economists say federal borrowing is not at a crisis point ... at least not yet.

Newsletters