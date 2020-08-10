Yummy Box Taco, which opened last year in The Mall at Barnes Crossing food court, didn't make it through the coronavirus pandemic.
But it's being replaced by something that's been missing from the food court for a while - fried chicken.
Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken, to be exact.
The chain was founded by Joe Dion in Los Angeles, who claims he worked with a recipe obtained from late great chef Paul Prudhomme.
The restaurants sells fried chicken and chicken tenders, along with fish and shrimp. Red beans and rice, dirty rice and gumbo are among some of the other offerings.
The first store opened in August 1976 in Los Angeles. Today, there are nearly 150 stores, but none are currently in Mississippi.
The Tupelo location is set to open in September.