djr-2022-08-06-biz-mize-avaition-twp2

Scott Mize climbs onto the wing to get into the cockpit of his his Piper PA-28 Cherokee as flight instructor Cameron Triplett looks on.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

TUPELO • It may be hard to believe, but Scott Mize — owner of Tupelo-based Mize Aviation — hadn't set foot in the sky until last year. 

Biz Buzz with Dennis Seid

Biz Buzz with Dennis Seid

  • Get the latest local and national business news from Daily Journal Business Editor Dennis Seid in this exclusive Facebook group.

Newsletters

dennis.seid@djournal.com

Recommended for you

Load comments