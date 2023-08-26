TUPELO – Jade Jones and Paige Crapps can often be seen at construction worksites in their Dickies coveralls and T-shirts, working on cabinets and other projects.
"We like to tell people we can build from the foundation and hang the final picture on your wall," Jones said.
Jones, 36, is the owner of Magnolia Paints and Decor, and Crapps, 27, is her ace assistant.
The Magnolia Girls, as they like to be called, say the business' name only offers a glimpse of what they can do. Cabinet refinishing may be Magnolia's niche, but it is also involved in all phases of construction, including plan design, interior design, furniture painting, color selection, interior design, commercial design and residential design.
"We're kind of a one-stop shop," Jones said. "Our bread and butter is painting cabinets. We refinish kitchen cabinetry, and anything fewer than 55 doors, we drop on a Monday and are finished by Friday. Four-and-a-half days, and your cabinets are finished and they look pretty.”
The other half of their business, Jones said, is design.
“Whether it’s renovation or a new build, we do it, whether it's a $4 million home design or a $40 cup painted,” she said.
The Magnolia Girls work with engineers, architects, other designers — or anyone in the construction field.
"Our mission is to change the face of construction," Jones said. "We're women in construction, and while that's not unheard of, you don't see it a whole lot. We get our hands in all of it, and we do the physical work ourselves. We don't have anybody who sands for us or installs for us. We do it ourselves."
Women make up about 11% of all workers in the U.S. construction industry, but Jones and Crapps are doing their part to increase those numbers.
Crapps joined Jones three years ago, and the business has another part-time contributor and another who works with them on projects where they have to travel.
"We're an all-women crew," Jones said.
But Magnolia Paints and Decor would rather be known for its work, regardless of its team members' gender.
"The key to who we are is our consistency," Jones said. "You do that for your clients, and you'll be successful ... Our clients trust us to put out consistent work that we do weekly. You might start out with four identical white houses, but you have to make them have their own individual look and design."
Jones started Magnolia Paints and Decor eight years ago when she decided her career in banking wasn’t really what she wanted out of life. She wanted something that allowed her to release her creative energy.
"I wanted to do something that nobody else was doing," she said. "I started painting furniture in my garage and made it a formal business eight years ago. It was a dream; I was leaving corporate America and seeing how it would go. Just to do something different and see if we could make it."
Jones began painting cabinets and seeing what finishes she could achieve. There was trial and error of course, but she gradually got better. She painted everything by hand her first year to get the finish the consistency she wanted. That kind of attention to detail got the notice of some cabinet shops, which got her to apply finishes they couldn't get themselves. That led to Magnolia’s niche of refinishing and painting cabinets.
But that wasn’t enough for Jones. She wanted to add a design element to the business.
Enter Crapps, who was looking for a creative outlet of her own.
Crapps had gone to ICC and majored in art, and went to Ole Miss for elementary education. When they met, Crapps was working at Popsy. Jones had gotten her name from a friend, and had gone to see Crapps to buy some handmade soap.
"She asked if I liked to paint," said Crapps, who had an interview with Starbucks lined up. "We talked, and then I started working with her that next Friday."
Her barista days were over.
Even though Jones knew little about Crapps' background, she could spot a fellow creative mind who could help not only in painting but also designing. And that was just perfect for Crapps.
"This is a way to translate all that into a career,” Crapps said. “It's a total dream for any artist.”
HAPPY CUSTOMERS
Magnolia has built a growing clientele of customers who appreciate their efforts, like Lori Holland in Fulton. She had wanted to paint her kitchen cabinets and bar for years but was afraid she wouldn't like it. She said she finally got the nerve to ask Magnolia for a consultation.
"I instantly knew that they were the team that I needed,” Holland said. “From the time I met them, I trusted their judgment on color, finish and change of hardware.”
While the cabinet work can be done in a week, Jones said Magnolia Paints and Decor doesn't take on every extensive project. For example, they're more than a year into the construction and design of a 12,000 square-foot-house. They consult with a potential client to see if they're on the same page; if not, both sides move on.
"We don't get every job, and we don't want every job," Jones said. "We see if our energies flow together, because you're with these people for a long time, and I need to make sure we flow along effortlessly, and we can get the job done so that it's good for you and us."
Adam Morgan, who owns the Blue Canoe, has worked with Magnolia and admires what they do.
"They have a genuine passion for their craft, which when blended with their grit and resilience, is their secret recipe for turning outdated places into extraordinary spaces," he said.
DICKIE'S SPONSORSHIP
Helping Magnolia get the job done is a pretty big brand that most people know.
For any business to get noticed by a national brand is a big deal, and these days, via social media, becoming an influencer can lead to untold benefits.
Enter Dickies, the popular work clothing brand that's been around since 1922.
Wearing Dickie's coveralls and T-shirts is nothing new for Jones, who has been wearing the brand from the start. Naturally, Crapps began wearing them when she joined Magnolia as well. Then, about a month ago, while they were painting some cabinets, Jones tagged Dickies. Something along the lines of "sponsor us already."
A couple of days later, Dickie's responded. A third party working with Dickie's had spotted the reel and contacted Jones and Crapps. They were looking for influencers for the brand, and the Magnolia Girls caught their attention.
"They asked if we would be interested in their new collection, and if we would model it for them,” Jones said. “We said, 'yes.’”
Although unpaid for the promotion, Dickie's is providing the women’s workwear. There's not a definite time frame for how long the sponsorship will last. It's open-ended, which Jones is fine with.
"We just continue to provide content for them," she said. "We told them we're just girls working in construction, and they said, 'Exactly.' That's super humbling ... it's just cool."
And Dickie's may lead to even more extensive work. Magnolia Paints and Decor has had projects from Nashville to Baton Rouge, and are looking beyond.
"After eight years, I feel we are experienced and ready for anything," Jones said. "I'd love to extend into New Orleans and have an operating crew there in the next five years, and possibly do a TV show."
