A town’s Main Street is often referred to as the center, or soul of a city, and the Mississippi State University Extension Center for Government and Community Development conducted an assessment of the economic impacts of the Mississippi Main Street Association and its member communities from 2015 to 2019.
Since 2015, Main Street communities have seen an estimated 1,185 net new businesses, 346 business expansions, 7,456 net new jobs with a labor income value of $294,667,969, 462 façade rehabilitations, and 1,315 downtown residential units constructed.
There has been $253,936,251 of private dollars invested in Mississippi Main Street communities and $639,474,624 of public dollars invested in Mississippi Main Street communities in the last five years with $904 million in economic impacts of construction and revitalization projects with a direct and secondary impact of 5,400 jobs associated with these projects.
Mississippi Main Street communities held 736 events statewide with attendance varying between 400 and 100,000 people. Average attendance was estimated to be 4,644 people per event.
The overall economic impacts of the Main Street events that were examined between 2015 and 2019 range from $118,000 to $24 million.
“When we asked our partners at MSU Extension to help us quantify the economic impact that our organization has on communities across the state of Mississippi, we had no idea what they would find,” said Thomas Gregory, MMSA State Coordinator. “Their findings validate what we have always known – that Main Street organizations create new jobs, help start new businesses, and create an environment that is ripe for public and private investment.”
The study drew heavily on quarterly data obtained from Mississippi Main Street directors’ online record-keeping system. This, along with survey data from the National Main Street Center on small businesses, was used to generate estimates on job and business creation, public and private investments, special projects, and volunteers.
“Main Street organizations can serve as a catalyst for economic development,” said Rachael Carter, Economist at the Mississippi State University Extension Center for Government and Community Development, one of the authors of the report. “Special events can generate a visible and quantifiable economic impact in a town while efforts such as downtown improvements show a positive relationship with business growth.”
Since 1993, MMSA has provided more than $5 billion in public and private reinvestment back into Main Street communities. For more information, visit www.msmainstreet.com.