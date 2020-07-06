TUPELO • After briefly reopening following a weeks-long shutdown due to the coronavirus, Malco Theaters has readjusted it operations again.
In Tupelo, the Tupelo Commons Cinema Grill, which reopened June 15, closed last week and will reopen July 31.
Malco Theatres announced last week that it was scaling back hours at some of its theaters. The company planned to have all theaters open by mid-July in a series of phased openings, but since the movie studios decided to adjust their releases, Malco adjusted its hours as well.
The following theatres are open Friday-Sunday ONLY:
- Renaissance Cinema Grill – Ridgeland
- Desoto Cinema Grill – Southaven
- Jonesboro Towne Cinema – Jonesboro, Arkansas
- Razorback Cinema Grill & IMAX – Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Owensboro Cinema Grill & MXT – Owensboro, Kentucky
- Gonzales Cinema – Gonzales, Louisiana
The Malco Summer Drive-In in Memphis is open seven days a week with a $20 carload special.
Cinemark, which has a theater at The Mall at Barnes Crossing, said last week it plans to begin reopening its locations on July 24.
Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi said, “Cinemark is pleased with the moviegoer response and key learnings from our initial five-theatre test-and-learn phase in the Dallas area, and we look forward to welcoming movie fans back into our auditoriums across the country to enjoy this year’s newest films. Our multi-phased reopening plan was thoughtfully designed with multiple contingencies in place that enable us to efficiently adapt to today’s ever-changing environment. We continue to pay close attention to status of the virus, local mandates and availability of new content while prioritizing the health and safety of our guests, employees and communities.”
AMC, the nation’s largest theater chain, said it would reopen theaters on July 30.
Here are some of summer films coming soon:
- July 31: “Unhinged”
- Aug. 7: “The Broken Hearts Gallery”
- Aug. 12: “Tenet”
- Aug. 21: “Disney’s Mulan”
- Aug. 21: “Antebellum”